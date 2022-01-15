Sharjah: Yasir Khaleem’s century ensured InterGlobe Marine defeated Savannah Lions by 96 runs to post their third consecutive victory in the CBFS powered by Fancode T20 tournament at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Khaleem along with Touqeer Riyasat (67) helped InterGlobe Marine post 213 for 3 in 20 overs after electing to bat first and restrict Savannah Lions to 117 runs. Harshit Seth with three wickets was backed by Harry Bharwal and Rizwan CP with two wickets each to bowl out Savannah Lions in 18.2 overs.
In the earlier matches, InterGlobe Marine’s Rizwan CP, Bukhatir XI’s Chirag Suri and Hassan Khan hogged the limelight through splendid knocks while M. Zahid of Brother Gas produced a match-winning spell.
Rizwan CP played a knock of 94 to ensure InterGlobe Marine an 18-run win over Bukhatir XI, while Chirag Suri’s fighting 76 for Bukhatir XI went in vain as MGM Cricket Club won by 66 runs. In another match, Bukhatir XI’s Hassan Khan’s too hit a fighting 86, which too went in vain against InterGlobe Marine. The architect of Brother Gas’ win was M. Zahid, who destroyed MGM Cricket Club’s top order.
Brief scores:
InterGlobe Marine bt Savannah Lion by 96 runs. InterGlobe Marine 213 for 3 in 20 overs (Rizwan CP 30, Yasir Khaleem 100no, Touqeer Riyasat 67) Savannah Lions 117 in 18.2 overs (Romello Ceasario Ariff 21, Juandre Kruger 43, Harshit Seth 3 for 34, Harry Bharwal 2 for 20, Rizwan CP 2 for 15). Man of the match: Yasir Khaleem.
MGM Cricket Club bt Bukhatir XI by 66 runs. MGM Cricket Club 205 for 6 in 20 overs (Ansar Khan 34, Mayank Kumar 34, Waqas Ali 57, Rahul Chopra 32, Ghulam Murtaza 3 for 45) Bukhatir XI 139 in 19 overs (Chirag Suri 76, Adeel Malik 3 for 24, Nawab Khan 2 for 22, Rahul Chopra 2 for 3). Man of the match: Chirag Suri.
Brother Gas bt MGM Cricket Club by 44 runs. Brother Gas 159 for 8 in 20 overs (Muhammad Waseem 22, Jiju Janardhanan 29, Dawood Ejaz 44, Niaz Khan 2 for 14, Ansar Khan 2 for 10) MGM Cricket Club (Rahul Chopra 24, Niaz Khan 35, M Zahid 3 for 16, Umer Farooq 2 for 33, Muhammad Azhar 2 for 15, Mujahid Amin 2 for 12). Man of the match: M Zahid.
InterGlobe Marine bt Bukhatir XI by 18 runs. InterGlobe Marine 196 for 3 in 20 overs (Asif Khan 36, Rizwan CP 94no, Yasir 36, Babar Ghazanfar 22no, Simran Kang 2 for 29) Bukhatir XI 178 for 7 in 20 overs (Hassan Khan 86, Jamshaid Zafar 49, Ghulam Murtaza 23no, Imran Tahir 2 for 24, Asif Mumtaz 2 for 31). Man of the match: Rizwan CP.