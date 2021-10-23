The bat, made at a cost of Rs 7m, has beaten the previous Guinness Record of 51 feet long

A woman poses with what is claimed to be the world's largest cricket bat after unveiling it in support of the Indian T20 team on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Hyderabad, India. Image Credit: AP

Hyderabad: World's largest cricket bat, certified by Guinness World Records, was unveiled on Saturday by the former Indian captain Mohammed Azhrauddin.

The bat, which is 56.1 feet long and weighs 9,000 kg has been gifted by Pernod Ricard India Ltd, to the government of Telangana, will be on display on Tank Bund till November 16 and will be later kept at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Uppal.

Made from poplar wood, the bat has been fabricated by BSL Events. It took almost a month to make it.

The bat, made at a cost of Rs 7 million, has beaten the previous Guinness Record of 51 feet long bat made at Chennai.

Azharuddin, who is the president of Hyderabad Cricket Association, unveiled the bat in the presence of Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, municipal administration and urban development, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, industry, commerce and information technology, Udit Dugar, Zonal Head, South India and Gopal Akotkar, Regional Head, Telangana; AP, Pernod Ricard India.

"Because of this world's largest bat, we will be celebrating Diwali tomorrow itself. We are installing the bat on Tank Bund for people coming to Sunday Funday to savour the visual treat," said Arvind Kumar and requested Azharuddin to install the bat later at Uppal stadium.

Jayesh Ranjan congratulated Pernod Ricard for making the world's largest bat and for choosing Hyderabad to display it. "A record holding bat will permanently be displayed in Hyderabad and that's a tremendous honour." he said.