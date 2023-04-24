New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 50th birthday on Monday, and wishes poured in on social media for the master blaster.

From the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to former teammates, the Indian batting great received warm birthday wishes from across the nation.

Sachin’s former opening partner Virendra Sehwag posted a unique birthday wish. He posted a video in which can be witnessed performing a ‘Shirshasana’ and wrote: “Maidaan par jo aapne kaha, uska ulta hi kiya, toh aaj aapke iconic 50th birthday par toh aapko Shirshasana karke wish karna hi tha. Wish you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt Paaji, aap jiyo hazaaron saal, Saal ke din ho ek crore.” (I always used to do the opposite to what you told me on the ground, so I am wishing you on your iconic birthday doing Shirashna. Wish you a very happy birthday, live hundred years, one day in that year is 10 million).

Half-century

“Another half-century for Sachin Tendulkar. A legend of cricket through the years,” International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted.

Former India cricketer and ex-head coach, Ravi Shastri said: Happy Birthday, Big Boss! A half century in life. Add the 100 in your profession at the highest level. 150 batting and how. Awesome. Wishing you a wonderful celebration and an amazing year. God bless @sachin_rt”

BCCI shared Tendulkar’s records to wish the 2011 World Cup winner. “664 intl. matches

“34357 intl. runs 201 intl. wickets The only cricketer to score 100 intl. hundreds. The 2011 World Cup-winner Here’s wishing the legendary and ever-so-inspirational @sachin_rt a very happy 50th birthday,” BCCI tweeted.

“Happy Birthday to the legend of cricket @sachin_rt as he turns 50 today! He has inspired millions worldwide with his heroics with the bat. Warmest wishes to the God of cricket,” said BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

Right process to long-term progress

Former India star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh penned a long post on Twitter saying Sachin taught everyone that following the right process leads to long-term progress.

“He came, he played and he conquered hearts for 4 generations! Good days or bad days, no runs or 100 runs, his head was always held high and feet firmly planted on the ground. He taught us that following the right process leads to long-term progress!

“The legend of legends, he has always been there as a teammate, a friend, a mentor and an elder brother! To our very own GOAT, wishing you a very happy 50th Master and here’s looking forward to the next 50! Lots and lots of love and good wishes on your special day! May you live long, live healthy and live happily!” Yuvraj said.

Vaughan's different wishes

“Happiest Birthday to the Greatest of all time @sachin_rt sir. Thanks a lot for inspiring a whole generation of cricket Incredible Cricketer In the World,” former international women cricketer Reema Malhotra said.

Former England cricketer Michale Vaughan too wished Sachin in a different way. He tweeted: “165th international half century @sachin_rt. Happy 50th Sachin”

In an international career spanning 24 years, aggregate of 34,357 runs across formats, the all-time highest run in both ODIs and Tests, and accumulated a record 100 centuries across formats. In 2011, he won the World Cup, where he ended his campaign as India’s leading run-scorer in the tournament with 482 runs.

Sachin retired from ODIs in 2012, having scored his hundredth hundred in his penultimate match. And the 200th Test match in November 2013 against West Indies at Wankhede Stadium was his final match of his illustrious career.

Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) used Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday celebrations to unveil gates at the iconic Australian venue that are named after the India legend and Brian Lara. Image Credit: Source: cricket.com.au Twitter

Tendulkar and Lara honoured

On his 50th birthday Tendulkar was honoured at the Sydney Cricket Ground with a set of gates named after him and West Indies great Brian Lara.

The gates, used to access the field of play, were unveiled to mark Tendulkar’s 50th birthday and 30 years since Lara’s innings of 277 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The gates were unveiled by SCG and Venues NSW Chairman Rod McGeoch AO and CEO Kerrie Mather, as well as Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.

Visiting players take the gates

“All visiting cricket players will take to the field through the Lara-Tendulkar Gates, which are situated between the Members Pavilion’s away dressing room and the Noble Bradman Messenger Stand.

The Australian cricket team enters the field via the Don Bradman Gates between the Members and Ladies Pavilions, while the Arthur Morris and Alan Davidson Gates front Driver Avenue,” the SCG statement read.

Tendulkar and Lara now have joined Sir Donald Bradman, Alan Davidson and Arthur Morris by having a set of gates named in their honour at the SCG.

Tendulkar averaged 157 in Tests in Sydney and scored three iconic centuries in Moore Park, a love affair in a league of its own in the modern era rivalled only by Usman Khawaja’s average of 130.83 at the same ground.

Favourite ground

“The Sydney Cricket Ground has been my favourite ground away from India,” Tendulkar said. “I have had some great memories at the SCG right from my first tour of Australia in 1991-92. It is a great honour to have the gates used by all visiting cricketers to access the field of play at the SCG named after me and my good friend Brian.

“I would like to thank the team at the SCG and Cricket Australia for this kind gesture. I look forward to visiting the SCG soon.”

On the other hand, Lara holds the distinction of the second highest Test score at the Ground in the modern era, a magnificent 277 widely regarded not only as one of the Prince of Trinidad’s finest as his maiden century, but as one of the finest innings of all time.

“I’m deeply honoured to be recognised at the Sydney Cricket Ground, as I’m sure Sachin is. The ground holds many special memories for me and my family and I always enjoy visiting whenever I’m in Australia,” Lara said.

Timely gesture

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley called it a timely gesture that recognised two legends of the sport.

He said: “As the cricketing world celebrates Sachin Tendulkar’s 50th birthday, this is a fitting and timely gesture by the SCG to recognise Sachin and Brian Lara as two legends of the international game with exceptional records at the SCG.