India's captain Virat Kohli (C) along with his teammates walks back to the pavilion at the end of the first Twenty20 match vs England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on March 12, 2021. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: The T20 series between the top two sides England and India was billed as a dress rehearsal before the T20 World Cup but England made light work of team India with a clinical performance and outclassed them in the first match at Motera.

India’s captain Virat Kohli had announced they would be playing an attacking brand of cricket in this series than a traditional brand but things did not go as per their plan and were let off the hook by all the England bowlers and India could muster just 124 runs in their allotted 20 overs which England chased it with ease.

It needs to be seen if India bring back Rohit Sharma who was their highest run getter in the recent Test series to counter the England bowlers instead of Shikhar Dhawan who had a pretty ordinary first outing of scoring a scratchy 3 runs of 12 balls.

Also India would bring in pacer Navdeep Saini and replace Axar Patel as the England pacers led by Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Chris Jordan who all clocked above 140 to rattle the Indian top order.

The toss, especially for India, plays a huge role as they have been successful more often in chasing in the shortest format than setting a target. And Virat had just won one toss only so far in the last 5 matches against England. So if India are put in again by England it needs to be seen what approach India try this time around? Will they try to go bang bang and make the power play count? But there is a thin line between playing fearless cricket as compared to careless cricket.

India has come back twice in the series after being 1/0 down albeit in the Test series, needs to be seen if India can punch England back for every punch they receive and square the series.