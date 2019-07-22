The Men in Green had a dismal performance in the recently concluded World Cup

File photo: India's Virat Kohli greets Pakistan players at the end of the World Cup match between them at Old Trafford in Manchester. Image Credit: AP

Washington: Imran Khan, former Pakistan skipper and current Prime Minister, has said that he is working on a plan to develop "best cricket team of the world" following the dismal performance of the Men in Green in the recently concluded World Cup in England and Wales.

Pakistan were knocked out in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup. Sarfaraz Ahmed's men finished fifth in the points table - at equal points (11) with New Zealand after the round-robin stage. However, the Black Caps qualified as the fourth team for the semifinals owing to better net run rate.

"After the World Cup, I have decided that I will improve this Pakistan team. I am going to reform Pakistan cricket," said Imran while addressing a gathering of Pakistani-Americans at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington DC on Sunday.

"There have been a lot of disappointments. Hopefully, in the next World Cup, you will see a very professional, best Pakistan team. Remember my words," he added.

He, however, did not divulge the details about his plans for reforming Pakistan cricket.