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Why is Yashasvi Jaiswal practising wicketkeeping? Wasim Jaffer questions surprise move

Jaiswal's wicketkeeping experiment raises eyebrows amid disappointing Ranji start

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Jaiswal practicing wicket keeping
Jaiswal practicing wicket keeping
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Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is known for his aggressive batting, but could we soon see him behind the stumps as well?

The 24 year old has surprised cricket fans by taking up wicketkeeping during Mumbai's preparations for the 2026/27 Ranji Trophy season.

Jaiswal reportedly kept wickets for around 10 overs during a practice match and shared footage of himself wearing the gloves on social media.

And this might not be just a casual experiment.

Does Jaiswal want to keep wickets for India?

Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad revealed that Jaiswal has been working on his wicketkeeping skills because he wants to add another dimension to his game.

According to Lad, the Indian opener could eventually aim to take up the role for Mumbai or even the national team.

However, Lad admitted that he was not entirely sure about Jaiswal's long term intentions.

For a player already established in India's Test side but still competing for a regular place in the white ball teams, adding another skill could potentially improve his options.

But not everyone is convinced.

Wasim Jaffer questions the move

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has questioned whether learning wicketkeeping at 24 is a sensible decision.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Jaffer described the idea as "a bit of a joke" and urged Jaiswal to concentrate on his batting.

He argued that wicketkeeping is a demanding skill, particularly for someone who has not practised it regularly since childhood.

With established wicketkeepers already competing for places in India's limited overs teams, Jaffer believes Jaiswal would be better served by developing his primary strength rather than trying to master a new role.

Disappointing Ranji Trophy start

Interestingly, Jaiswal's Ranji Trophy campaign began on a disappointing note.

Opening the batting for Mumbai against Chandigarh at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, October 11, he was dismissed for a 13 ball duck.

It was hardly the start he wanted after returning to domestic cricket.

For now, there is no confirmation that Mumbai or India intend to use Jaiswal as a regular wicketkeeper.

Whether the experiment develops into something serious remains to be seen.

But one thing is certain. Jaiswal has already established himself as a talented batter, and his latest experiment has given cricket fans another interesting subject to debate.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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