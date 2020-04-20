Chris Lynn thinks he needs to ‘have a word’ with Australian batsman

Warner is up to his dancing tricks again Image Credit: Instagram

First it was Shikhar Dhawan going all ‘Daddy Cool’ with his son.

Then it was Australian batsman David Warner — a TikTok newcomer — who shared a video where he was seen shaking his legs along with his daughter — who was wearing an Indian attire — to the song ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’.

Now Warner is at it again as he uploaded a video of himself dancing to another popular song.

Fellow Aussie cricketer Chris Lynn has stepped into the situation as he struck up some banter on social media with the southpaw.

Warner’s wife Candice can also be seen in the background dancing as the duo looked to entertain themselves in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Warner’s post read: “Two battler tik tik parents #help us lol @candywarner1.”

To the video, Lynn replied: “David we need to have a word.”

Warner then replied: “I am 33 and have no idea what is happening. Can you help me please.”