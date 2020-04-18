Australian Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman goes viral as he gets down to Bollywood track

David Warner dancing with his daughter Indi Image Credit: Instagram

Melbourne: Australia opener David Warner is making most of the forced break by spending quality time with his family at home as the cricket world remains at a standstill due to coronavirus outbreak.

On Saturday, Warner shared a TikTok video in which he is dancing with his daughter to a popular Bollywood track.

The Australian batsman, who joined TikTok this past week, shared a video where he is seen getting down with her daughter - who is wearing an Indian dress - on ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’. He captioned the post, “Indi has asked to also do one for you guys! please help me someone.”

Earlier this week, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan had also posted a video of him dancing with his son Zoravar on a popular Bollywood song “Daddy Cool”.

“Life is so much fun with this mastikhor insaan! Sachi bolu toh daddy aur beta dono hi cool! Love this little one,” Dhawan had captioned the video on Instagram.