Their whole attack put pressure on us in every single aspect, says Rabada

Kagiso Rabada Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: After suffering a massive defeat in the second Test match on Sunday, South Africa bowler Kagiso Rabada said that the pacers didn't get the ball to reverse.

"India spinners bowled well, and when the ball was reversing, their seamers could exploit that. We didn't really get the ball to reverse, and that's a major weapon of ours," ICC quoted Rabada as saying.

"They got the ball to reverse and they bowled well as a collective. Their whole attack put pressure on us in every single aspect," he added.

India in both the Test dominated the South African bowlers. The Virat led side scored 502 runs and 601 runs in first innings of the two-Test match respectively.

India defeated South Africa to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

"We've been put under immense pressure. I don't know if we can be put under more pressure than that," he said.