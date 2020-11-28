New Delhi: Harry Kane, the Tottenham Hotspur and England striker, has shown there is much more to his sporting repertoire that sticking a football in the net as he shared a video to showcase his skills with a cricket bat and demonstrate how well he can play the shortest format of the game.
In the video, Kane can be seen power hitting with perfection. Kane, who has scored seven goals for Spurs so far this season, asked India skipper Virat Kohli if he stands a chance to find a place in Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad for next year’s IPL.
“Got a match-winning T20 knock in me I reckon. Any places going for @RCBTweets in the @IPL next season @imVkohli ??” Kane tweeted.
Kohli, who is in Sydney for the series against Australia, responded to Kane’s query and said that RCB could rope him.
“Haha good skills mate. Maybe we can get you in as a counter-attacking batsman,” Kohli tweeted.
Under Kohli’s captaincy since 2013, RCB have made the play-offs three times in eight seasons but the side from Bengaluru have failed to clinch the IPL trophy. In the 13th edition of IPL, RCB bowed out from the tournament after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.
Meanwhile, Tottenham will next lock horns with Chelsea on Sunday.