Shane Watson thinks Australia will get past New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final — which will take place Dubai Cricket Stadium on Sunday — because of the Aussies extra firepower.
Former Australia T20 captain Watson says it’s going to battle of spinners with Australia’s Adam Zampa and the Kiwis’ Ish Sodhi — both of whom are key wicket- takers — going head to head.
He also thinks — as much as toss has been vital in teams winning most of the games — if the opening side can put a 160-plus score on the board, that could be enough to defend, if there is no dew.
Watson is backing Kane Williamson to come good as his cool, calm composure will help his team to do well. However, the loss of Devon Conway will hurt New Zealand in big way as it won’t be easy for Tim Seifert to come in the final and he will be under pressure.
Watson thinks that — should Australia win — it will be down to David Warner and Mitchell Starc to play starring roles. Should New Zealand triumph, Martin Guptill and Ish Sodhi will be the heroes. He just can’t wait for the final to begin.