Shreyas Iyer Image Credit: Shreyas Iyer Twitter

New Delhi: At a time when sporting activities have come to a halt across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, sportspersons are making the most of their leisure time to keep themselves engaged at their homes.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has also been on the rise in India - just like other countries - and the government has advised people to follow social distancing in order to stop the spread of the virus.

India cricketer Shreyas Iyer is making the most of his home time and is trying a few magic tricks as well in order to keep himself as well as cricket fans entertained.

The BCCI on Saturday tweeted a 91-second video in which Iyer can be seen performing card magic tricks with his sister Natasha.

“Trust our in-house magician Shreyas Iyer to keep us entertained when we are all indoors,” read the video caption. “Thanks for bringing smiles champ!”

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus has crossed the 280-mark till now and four deaths have been reported in India.