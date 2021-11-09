Video Credit:

New Zealand will have revenge in mind when they take on England in the ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. The kiwis still remember the scars of the heartbreaking loss to England in the 2019 World Cup, when they missed out on the ultimate prize in cricket. The loss was down to sheer bad luck according to Australia star Shane Watson.

Jason Roy’s loss due to a calf injury will be a huge blow for England as he and Jos Buttler had helped get England off to great starts throughout the tournament in the UAE. Watson feels Jonny Bairstow will now open the innings with Buttler. Also the loss of Tymal Mills due to injury will hamper England as Mark Wood has still get into his stride and will be a concern for England. Moreover, Eoin Morgan’s poor form is another issue but Watson feels he could come good in the big match as he has often done in the past for team England.

When asked about New Zealand, Watson said they are one team which is never on the radar and go about doing their job clinically every time they turn up. They don’t have the superstars but every time there is an ICC event, they make it to the knockouts.

The secret of New Zealand’s team is that they play as one unit and every player gives 100 per cent — be it in batting, bowling and especially fielding.