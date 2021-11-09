Lot of work that needs to be done before the mega auctions, he says

Sanjay Bangar has experience of working in the IPL as he was associated with Kings XI Punjab before. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Sanjay Bangar, former Indian batting coach, became the first high profile apointee of IPL 2022 when he was named the head coach for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Bangar will be taking over the reins from Mike Hesson, who will serve in his existing role as Director of Cricket Operations.

Speaking about his new role for the upcoming season which will see 10 teams in fray, Bangar said in a statement: “It’s an honour and great opportunity to serve such a great franchise in the capacity of Head Coach. I have worked with some exceptional and talented members in the squad and can’t wait to take this team to the next level. There’s a lot of work that needs to be done with the IPL mega auctions and the season following it, but I’m sure that together with the continued support of the management and the support staff, we can deliver the goods and bring cheer to our fans across the globe.”

All the eight existing teams will see a major makeover next season following the mega auction, and RCB, who are still looking for the elusive first IPL title, will have a new captain as the talismanic Virat Kohli has stepped down.

Speaking about the appointment of Bangar as head coach, Prathmesh Mishra, Chairman of RCB said: “RCB has been committed to its philosophy of supporting and grooming talents from within the team and appointing Sanjay Bangar is the reflection of that belief. Bangar has been part of our support staff as a batting consultant and brings a wealth of experience, both as a player and batting coach, having worked extensively with the Indian cricket team.

‘‘Sanjay has been chosen to be the head coach following a rigorous and robust selection procedure. We are confident that he will be able to bring his experience to the fore and maximize the potential of the squad. I congratulate Sanjay on this appointment and wish him all the best as we embark on this new chapter.”