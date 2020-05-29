Waqar Younis Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Former Pakistan skipper Waqar Younis insists he will quit social media after an obscene video was liked from his verified Twitter handle which he claimed was hacked.

“Today I have to say with great regret that when I woke up this morning, someone hacked my Twitter account and liked grossly inferior videos from my account,” legendary pacer Younis said in a video message from his Twitter handle.

Younis added that he always believed social media was an effective tool of communication but after his account was repeatedly hacked in the past, he was forced to shun the platform.

“It is a matter of great shame, it is a matter of great regret and discomfort. For me and my family too. I used to think that social media or Twitter is a way of interacting with people. But unfortunately this man ruined everything.