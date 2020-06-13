I am positive about the opportunity now and I will give my best, says Sarfaraz

Sarfaraz Ahmed Image Credit: AFP

Lahore: Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed wants to make his comeback special after he was included in the 29-member squad for the team's much-anticipated tour of England later this year.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and as many T20Is against England between August 5 to September 1 and Sarfaraz, who last played for Pakistan in October last year, also found a place in the line-up.

"I am positive about the opportunity now and I will give my best whenever I get the chance in order to regain my regular place in the team," Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by GeoSuper.TV.

"I want to make my comeback memorable with a stellar performance for the team. Ups and downs are part and parcel of a player's career.

"When I was captain, I was more focused on how the team performed but now I will be able to focus on my own performance."

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq had said after squad announcement that Sarfaraz had been included in the squad as a back-up stumper behind Mohammad Rizwan considering their lengthy tour of England.

"As far as being a back-up wicket keeper is concerned, I am not worried about being the first or second choice," the veteran wicket-keeper said.

"I am happy that I am back in the team and having two wicket keepers is good for the team. We have seen this in past with Moin Khan and Rashid Latif."