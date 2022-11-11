New Delhi: Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has been rested for the upcoming New Zealand tour, giving the coach's reigns to VVS Laxman on Friday.
Dravid will resume his coaching duties after the New Zealand tour. The Indian team will tour Bangladesh following the Kiwi tour according to sources.
The Men in Blue will play Bangladesh on December 4 in the first of three One-Day Internationals after having played New Zealand on November 30 in the final ODI of the tour.
The first of a three-match T20I series on India's tour of New Zealand will take place there on Friday.
Laxman, who oversees the National Cricket Academy, has served as India's coach for brief periods, including earlier this year's travels to Ireland and Zimbabwe and the most recent home ODI series against South Africa. He also oversaw the India Under-19 team, which triumphed in the ODI World Cup in February.
Along with giving the coaching staff a holiday, India has also rested senior batsmen Virat Kohli and KL Rahul as well as regular captain Rohit Sharma.
Indian all-arounder Hardik Pandya will serve as the team's captain for the T20I series, while Shikhar Dhawan will take the helm for the ODIs.