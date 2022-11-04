Colombo: Legendary West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards has joined the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 as its brand ambassador, giving a big boost to the third edition of the tournament to be played from December 6-23.

Richards said he is excited to get to Sri Lanka, a country where he has always received “huge praise and love” from the cricket fans.

“I am delighted to be the brand ambassador of the third edition of the LPL and want to say that this tournament is unearthing some great talents in Sri Lanka. We saw the power of Sri Lankan cricket in the Asia Cup this year and LPL certainly has a part to play in that success. I have seen the last two editions of this tournament and the quality of cricket was sublime and I am sure that players will maintain it in the upcoming edition as well,” said Richards.

“I get great love from the Sri Lankan people and love this country. I am really excited to get to Sri Lanka for the upcoming season of the LPL, especially after the way this country and its people have overcome the tough times recently. The upcoming edition of the tournament will also put a smile back on the faces of the people of this great country. I am sure it will be a huge success.”

Huge success

Apart from giving a platform to young Sri Lankan players, the tournament has been a huge success in terms of viewership as well.

“We are pleased to announce one of the finest batters of all time, Vivian Richards as brand ambassadors for the 2022 LPL. Having someone like Sir Richards will boost the league and attract more followers from the whole world, and help in our quest to make this tournament a global cricketing attraction. I am really excited to see great Sri Lankan talents on display in the league,” said Anil Mohan, chairman of IPG Group and founder of LPL.

The LPL 2022 will see the participation of a number of star international cricketers, including Evin Lewis, Carlos Brathwaite, Janneman Malan, Dwaine Pretorius, D’Arcy Short, and Shoaib Malik, among others.