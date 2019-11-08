Hitting 3-4 sixes in an over or scoring 80-90 runs off 45 balls is an art, say Sehwag

Virender Sehwag Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma has been on a roll in recent times and if his Man of the Match-winning effort against the visitors in the second T20I in Rajkot wasn't enough, former India opener Virender Sehwag has said that Rohit's scoring rate is unmatchable and even regular skipper Virat Kohli can't show such consistency when it comes to scoring at the pace at which Rohit scores.

"Hitting 3-4 sixes in an over or scoring 80-90 runs off 45 balls is an art that I haven't even seen (Virat) Kohli pull off as regularly as Rohit (Sharma)," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

"Sachin used to tell others if I can do something on the field, why can't you? But he never understood that there's only one God and the sort of things God can do, no one else can."

India's Rohit Sharma (L) plays a shot as Bangladeshi wicketkeeper Mustafizur Rehman looks on during the 2nd T20 International cricket match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on November 7, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Chasing 154, Rohit - who was playing his 100th T20I -- smashed 85 runs and helped the team cross the line with more than four overs to spare at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

During his 43-ball knock, the 32-year-hit 6 fours and 6 monster sixes and brought the Rajkot crowd to its feet.

Rohit appeared on Chahal TV, hosted by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, after the game and revealed the mantra for hitting sixes.

"When I hit three consecutive sixes, I tried to go for six maximums. But when I missed the fourth one, I decided I will take singles," said Rohit while speaking about his three consecutive sixes which he hit against off-spinner Mosaddek Hossain.

India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against Bangladesh at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Thursday, November 7, 2019. Image Credit: PTI