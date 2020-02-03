Kohli is the most successful Test captain in Indian cricket history

Imran Khan and Virat Kohli Image Credit: Gulf News Archives and AP

New Delhi: Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Monday said Virat Kohli's India reminded him of the Pakistan team under Imran Khan for their strong-self and ability to win matches from jaws of defeat.

"India under Virat in New Zealand reminds me of Pakistan under Imran. Strong self belief as a team. Pakistan under Imran found different ways of winning matches, often from losing positions. That only happens when the self belief is strong," Manjrekar tweeted.

The cricketer turned commentator expressed his opinion after India completed a rare 5-0 whitewash with a seven-run victory over New Zealand in the final T20 International in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Manjrekar also lauded K L Rahul, now also shouldering wicket-keeping duty, for his impressive showing in recent times.

"Find of the T20 series in NZ for me is the 'batsman keeper' KL Rahul. Absolutely brilliant!

"Samson & Pant. the next batting brigade of India obviously have the skill & the power game they just need to infuse a small dose of Virat's batting 'smarts' (mind) into their game," Manjrekar wrote.

The victory at the Bay Oval saw India stretch their record for most successive T20I wins.

This was their eighth win in a row, bettering the previous three instances when they won seven successive matches.