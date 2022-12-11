Chattogram: The record-breaker Virat Kohli had a memorable day at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, as he brought up his first ODI century since August 2019, his 44th in the 50-over format. He also surpassed Australian legend Ricky Ponting to become the player with the second-highest number of international cricket centuries.
Virat roared back to his vintage avatar in ODIs after a string of failures during the third and final ODI of India against Bangladesh on Saturday.
He surpassed Ponting, who had 71 international cricket tons, to become the second-highest century scorer in the sport with a total of 72. He is 28 more away from equalling legendary compatriot Sachin Tendulkar's figure of 100 centuries and 29 tons away from shattering this record.
Virat now also has the most ODI centuries in winning cause, with total of 36. He also has 50 international cricket centuries in winning cause, most by any batter.
The star batter also completed his 1000 ODI runs in Bangladesh. In 19 matches in this country, he has scored 1,097 runs at an average of 73.13, with six centuries and three half-centuries and the best score of 183.
It is the fourth nation where he has scored more than a thousand runs in ODIs. Other countries include India (5,020 runs), England (1,349 runs), Australia (1,327 runs).
Bangladesh has won the series by 2-1.