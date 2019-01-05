Mumbai: Indian cricketer Lokesh Rahul says star cricketer Virat Kohli needs to calm down, and go into holiday mode.
Rahul expressed his views in an episode of Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show “Koffee with Karan” Season 6.
When Johar asked Rahul who he thought should go for therapy, Rahul said: “I think Virat. He needs to calm down.
“I keep telling him, he’s just, he has never had a holiday mode. He’s always like ‘work, work, work’.”
Rahul appeared on the show with Hardik Pandya. The episode will air on Star World on Sunday.
When Johar asked who he would take fitness advice from, Pandya said “Virat”.
And the award for the best prankster? That also goes to Virat, Pandya said.
And the award for the most romantic? Rahul said: “Again, Virat”.