Virat Kohli has achieved several milestones in the past and he crossed two on Friday, but what makes this superstar different from others is his uncomplicated approach and his supreme fitness. Kohli, who started off as a chubby boy from Delhi on his way to becoming a fitness icon with a chiselled physique, reflected on his Test journey that began in 2011 in West Indies. “It’s been tough from the point of view that I have played three formats of the game plus IPL every year for the last 10 to 11 years consistently, and that obviously is a big challenge in itself,” Kohli told reporters.
“I am immensely proud of how I have handled my physique, my fitness levels to come this far. And obviously a lot of discipline, lot of lifestyle changes,” he added: “Especially playing 100 Test matches, for me personally, has been a kind of a test that I have in my own environment passed.” Kohli has played 207 Twenty20 matches for Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore, apart from his 357 limited-overs games for India. He also captained Bangalore between 2013 and 2021.
Kohli also exhibited his simplicity when after receiving a special cap from head coach Rahul Dravid, Kohli recalled an instance of him taking a picture with Dravid as a teenager and connected it with now receiving his 100th Test cap from him. “I couldn’t have received it from a better person (Rahul Dravid), one of my childhood heroes. I still have the picture in my house from my U-15 NCA days, when I was looking at you while getting a picture with you! Today, I get my 100th Test cap from you, so indeed it has been a great journey and one that continues to grow hopefully.”
Before the start of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Mohali, Dravid led the felicitation of Kohli on reaching the landmark of 100 Tests. Kohli has become the 12th Indian and 71st cricketer overall to achieve the landmark and joins the elite group of Indian players featuring Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Ishant Sharma to play 100 Tests for the country.
“It’s a testament to everything. Your skill, desire, determination, focus, you had it all. You have had a great journey of class and excellence. You should be proud of not only playing the 100th Test match but also of this great journey that you have to navigate. Congratulations to you and your family on this fantastic achievement. It’s well deserved, it’s well earned. As we say in the dressing room, double it up,” said Dravid before felicitating Kohli with the entire Indian team lined up.
Kohli at the start of the speech said: “Thanks Rahul bhai, it is indeed a special moment for me. My wife (Anushka Sharma) is here, my brother is here in the stadium. All my family members, my coach from childhood, all are very proud. To all my teammates, thank you so much for your support over the years. “It is indeed a team game and this journey couldn’t have been possible without all of you. To the BCCI to give me the opportunity to represent Indian cricket and from thereon, everything has gone from strength to strength.”
Once all the festivities ended, the 33-year-old Kohli scored 45, including five boundaries, during his 76-ball stay. In the process, he became the sixth Indian batter to hit 8,000 runs in Tests. Kohli went into the match at Mohali with 7,962 runs. “My mindset has always been to play to help the team win. That is what will remain,” Kohli said. “It is important to feel a certain joy when playing and I have always felt that way and still feel that way.”
Kohli, who walked to the crease to a chorus of cheers, and No 3 batter Hanuma Vihari put on 90-run partnership for the third wicket after both openers — skipper Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal — failed to capitalise on their starts. Sri Lanka pulled things back with two wickets in four overs.
Kohli played late and was bowled by Lasith Embuldeniya (2-107) and Vishwa Fernando (1-69) left India at 175-4 as Vihari was bowled in the 47th over. Kohli’s wait for an elusive 71st century goes on. He last reached the three-figure mark in November 2019. “As long as there is focus on the right things, I am not too bothered about milestones,” Kohli said. “These are just conversations that have happened in the outside world and they will continue to do so. I personally don’t think like that. I am batting well and for me that is the most important thing.”
