"I think we hung on really well," said Australia captain Aaron Finch. "But when you come up against a side that's in form like India ... you know you have to keep taking wickets and when the old pro Dhoni is there at the end it's tough." Finch won the toss for the second successive match but that was as far as his luck went and he departed for six as he did on Saturday when the hosts won the series opener in Sydney by 34 runs.