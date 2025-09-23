GOLD/FOREX
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted enjoying London outing with son

Fans were quick to share photos and videos of the moment

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted enjoying London outing with son
Instagram

London: Cricket icon Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma were recently seen walking through the streets of London with their young son, Akaay, sparking fond reactions from fans online.

The couple, who have become known for striking a balance between being in the public eye and safeguarding their family’s privacy, appeared relaxed and casual during the outing, enjoying some quality family time away from cameras. Anushka was seen holding Akaay in her arms, while Virat walked alongside them.

Fans were quick to share photos and videos of the moment, with many applauding the couple for choosing “peace and normalcy” amidst their high-profile lives. Social media responses ranged from heartfelt admiration for their sweetness as a family to appreciation for their effort to protect their son from excessive media attention.

Reports suggest that the family has been spending considerable time in London since early 2025, following the birth of their second child. Despite their fame, Virat and Anushka have repeatedly expressed their desire to provide a grounded upbringing for their children, keeping public appearances to a minimum and cherishing private moments.

From tranquil strolls in the city to candid moments shared online, the family’s London outing stands out as a glimpse into their quieter, everyday life—one that many fans find truly endearing.

