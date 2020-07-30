Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have decided to help three NGOs engaged in flood relief work in North Eastern state of Assam. Image Credit: Instagram

Dubai: A number of leading sports celebrities have reached out to the people hit by by the devastating floods in Assam and Bihar in India - with Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma pledging their support to three organisations.

Over 1.6 million people in 1,536 villages across 21 of Assam’s 33 districts are affected by flood, according to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials. More than 100 human lives have been lost in the state due to floods. In Bihar, more than two million people have been affected by the floods and many lives have been lost.

“While our country is in the midst of coronavirus pandemic, people in Assam and Bihar are also suffering due to the devastating floods that have affected so many lives and livelihood,” Kohli wrote on his Twitter handle.

“While we continue to pray for the people of Assam and Bihar, Anushka and I have also pledged to help those in need by supporting these three organisations that have been doing credible work in flood relief and welfare. If this resonates with you, please reach out to support these states through these organisations,” he added.

India’s football captain Sunil Chhetri, a good friend of Kohli, had also called for attention and assistance for the northeastern state which has been battling with floods amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Along with the prayers, Assam needs as much attention and help as possible to recover from the floods it is under,” Chhetri had said in a tweet.

“There’s been considerable loss of life both man and animal and I can only sincerely hope that the numbers don’t rise,” he added.