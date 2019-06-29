Pakistani fans clean Edgbaston stadium after Pakistan’s win over New Zealand on Wednesday. Image Credit: Screengrab: Youtube

Birmingham: Ahead of the Australia game in the ongoing World Cup, Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed had spoken about how much Pakistani fans are passionate about cricket and how much they support the team and the players.

After Pakistan's loss to India, Pakistani fans had slammed the team for their poor performance against the arch-rivals. They had questioned the players' fitness and even their commitment towards the sport.

However, once Sarfaraz and his boys returned to winning ways by registering wins against South Africa and New Zealand, the same fans showered praise on the team for their remarkable return in the tournament.

While many Pakistani have been trolled for their reactions after the India game and memes were created on them, many of the supporters also garnered appreciation for showing sportsman spirit.

While many Pakistani have been trolled for their reactions after the India game and memes were created on them, many of the supporters also garnered appreciation for showing sportsman spirit.

Now, a video is making rounds on the internet in which some of the Pakistani fans can be seen cleaning the stands at Edgbaston where the Green Brigade defeated the Black Caps by six wickets on Wednesday.

Several Pakistani fans stayed back after the match and were seen collecting the trash from the stands, thus setting an example for the ones who litter.