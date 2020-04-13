He says Imran Khan is leading from the front and needs support amid the ongoing crisis

Kevin Pietersen Image Credit: Reuters

London: Former star England batsman Kevin Pietersen has come out in support of the 'dire' situation in Pakistan due to the COVID-19 pandemic by urging nationals staying abroad to donate towards the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

Pietersen said PM and former Pakistan cricket captain Imran Khan is leading from the front and needs support amid the ongoing crisis.

"I am trying to assist in what is a bit of a dire situation in Pakistan. We all know that Pakistanis all over the world are contributing back to Pakistan. This is just a call out to all Pakistanis living abroad to support the Prime Minister's relief fund," Pietersen said in a video he shared on his Twitter handle.

"PM @ImranKhanPTI leading from the front...help him out by donating towards PM's Covid Relief Fund at http://covid.ophrd.gov.pk," he wrote along with the video.

"I know how generous OVERSEAS Pakistanis can be, help your country when it's most needed," the former England skipper added.

So far more than 5,000 confirmed coronavirus cases have been found in Pakistan and 93 people have lost their lives.

