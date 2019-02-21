When Gulf News asked Watson what is the secret of his ability to continue the same form he displayed in international cricket, he replied: “You always need a bit of luck going your way in every innings. So in the last couple of innings there are few things which have gone my way at certain times and it helped me to get going. In the end, I am still absolutely loving playing as I always had. When it comes to skill point of view I know I am 37 now and it means I have got a lot of experience under my belt from the technical point of view and also from game point of view. So I’m tapping into that as much as I can then hopefully I can remain consistent.”