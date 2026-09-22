Vande Mataram played abroad before India’s anthem for the first time
Dubai: Vande Mataram was played before India’s National Anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ ahead of the Indian men’s team’s historic first international match against Japan at the Sano International Cricket Ground on Tuesday.
It marked the first time the National Song was played before an Indian men’s cricket match on foreign soil. The moment came during a historic fixture between the two teams, which was reduced to five overs per side because of rain. India eventually beat Japan by two runs despite a scare in the first innings.
Vande Mataram had also been played before the National Anthem during India’s first T20I against Afghanistan in New Delhi earlier this month. That was the first such instance before an international sporting event involving India.
Earlier reports suggested that Vande Mataram will be played during the first match of every home series involving India. However, the National Song was also played in Sano, Japan.
The development follows guidelines issued by India’s Ministry of Home Affairs earlier this year concerning the singing of Vande Mataram according to Sportstar. Will it also be sung ahead of India’s Asian Games 2026 cricket matches is still unsure.
The India-Japan match was arranged to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries and served as preparation for the 20th Asian Games. The fixture was also the first international cricket meeting between the two nations.
Despite the weather disruption, India completed a narrow two-run victory after Japan finished on 30 for three while chasing 33.