The India-Japan match was arranged to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries and served as preparation for the 20 th Asian Games. The fixture was also the first international cricket meeting between the two nations.

The development follows guidelines issued by India’s Ministry of Home Affairs earlier this year concerning the singing of Vande Mataram according to Sportstar. Will it also be sung ahead of India’s Asian Games 2026 cricket matches is still unsure.

Vande Mataram had also been played before the National Anthem during India’s first T20I against Afghanistan in New Delhi earlier this month. That was the first such instance before an international sporting event involving India.

It marked the first time the National Song was played before an Indian men’s cricket match on foreign soil. The moment came during a historic fixture between the two teams, which was reduced to five overs per side because of rain. India eventually beat Japan by two runs despite a scare in the first innings.

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