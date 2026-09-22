GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Vande Mataram Played Before Historic India vs Japan T20I

Vande Mataram played abroad before India’s anthem for the first time

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
India's players stand for their national anthem before the start of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5, 2026.
India's players stand for their national anthem before the start of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5, 2026.
AFP-PUNIT PARANJPE

Dubai: Vande Mataram was played before India’s National Anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ ahead of the Indian men’s team’s historic first international match against Japan at the Sano International Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

It marked the first time the National Song was played before an Indian men’s cricket match on foreign soil. The moment came during a historic fixture between the two teams, which was reduced to five overs per side because of rain. India eventually beat Japan by two runs despite a scare in the first innings.

Vande Mataram had also been played before the National Anthem during India’s first T20I against Afghanistan in New Delhi earlier this month. That was the first such instance before an international sporting event involving India.

Earlier reports suggested that Vande Mataram will be played during the first match of every home series involving India. However, the National Song was also played in Sano, Japan.

The development follows guidelines issued by India’s Ministry of Home Affairs earlier this year concerning the singing of Vande Mataram according to Sportstar. Will it also be sung ahead of India’s Asian Games 2026 cricket matches is still unsure.

The India-Japan match was arranged to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries and served as preparation for the 20th Asian Games. The fixture was also the first international cricket meeting between the two nations.

Despite the weather disruption, India completed a narrow two-run victory after Japan finished on 30 for three while chasing 33.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricket

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Bihar-born cricketer now making his mark for Japan

Bihar-born cricketer now making his mark for Japan

3m read
Japan T20I: Bad weather disrupts India’s training

Japan T20I: Bad weather disrupts India’s training

2m read
UAE cricket all rounder Aayan Afzal Khan

How an Indian-Goan made ICC history with UAE

5m read
Suchetha Satish during her 80th Indian Independence Day concert in Madhya Pradesh, India.

Watch: Indian expat’s Arabic twist to Vande Mataram

4m read