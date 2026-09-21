Historic Japan T20I: Bad weather disrupts India’s training

India are scheduled to face Japan on Tuesday at the Sano International Cricket Ground
India’s preparations for their historic T20 International against Japan have been disrupted by severe weather, with Typhoon Dujuan forcing the Shreyas Iyer-led side to cancel their training session on the eve of Tuesday’s landmark fixture.
The powerful typhoon was moving towards Japan’s Pacific coast on Monday, bringing torrential rain, strong winds and an increased risk of landslides across the Kanto region, which includes Tokyo and surrounding areas. The Japan Meteorological Agency warned that conditions could deteriorate rapidly as the storm approaches.
India are scheduled to face Japan on Tuesday at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture in a one-off match dubbed the Suzuki Cup. The fixture marks the first meeting between India and Japan in men’s international cricket and has been organised as part of celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Heavy rain has already lashed parts of eastern Japan, with the Izu Islands and areas along the Pacific coast recording more than 300mm of rainfall since Saturday. Authorities have warned of further intense rain and the possibility of linear rain bands triggering flash floods.
Speaking ahead of the match, Iyer praised the warm welcome India have received since arriving in Japan but acknowledged the unfamiliarity surrounding the contest.
“It is beautiful. I mean, the time we landed, we saw the people very cordial, generous, and helpful in nature, which we see at back at home as well. The hospitality is brilliant,” Iyer said in a video shared by the BCCI.
“It is going to be a thrilling and exciting match for us. This is the first time we would be playing Japan, and do not know much about the conditions, the wicket, but looking forward to have a great match,” he added.
The match will also serve as India’s final preparation before their Asian Games campaign begins on September 28 with a quarter-final. India won gold at the previous Asian Games and enter this tournament as the reigning T20 World Cup champions.