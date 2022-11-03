Dubai: UAE senior men’s team, who returned from the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, will be meeting Nepal in a three-mach bilateral series in Kathmandu this month.
Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) on Thursday announced details of the three-match UAE v Nepal ODI series 2022, to be played at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground in Nepal. The three matches will be played on November 14, 16 and 18. All matches will start 9am Nepal time.
Enjoyable, compelling matches
Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary Emirates Cricket Board, said: “Emirates Cricket expresses our appreciation to the Cricket Association of Nepal for hosting this ODI series and we are delighted to participate in what we expect will be thoroughly enjoyable, and compelling matches.
“Our sides sit close on the ICC MRF ODI table (UAE 16th with Nepal ranked 19th) so the hunger to climb these rankings, and further establish ourselves as a competitive (ODI) side is strong.”
Prashant Bikram Malla, Secretary, Cricket Association of Nepal, said: “We are delighted to host the series. With the UAE fresh from their (ICC) World Cup campaign we believe our sides are perfectly suited to challenge each other and raise the bar as we move into the next phase of the ICC Associates playing-calendar.”