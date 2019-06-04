Further details to be announced at a later date by ECB Board

Dubai: The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that they are well into the final planning stages to bring an ECB elite, international T20 cricket league to home soil.

“This league will be ECB’s official flagship tournament,” Khalid Al Zarouni, Vice Chairman, Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), said.

“A long-term goal and vision of the Board has been to own and to deliver an international-standard T20 league, one we have remained exceptionally committed to,” he added.

The T20 league will be played at the various venues across UAE.

“We have had, and continue to have, very positive and constructive discussions with various Full Member and Associate Nations, the ICC, as well as various stakeholders where their collective response has been incredibly encouraging in support of the league,” Al Zarouni said.