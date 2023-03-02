Dubai: UAE will play New Zealand in a three-match Twenty20 series in August this year. The three night matches will provide the UAE players with a big opportunity of testing their skills against one of the top teams in the world.
The New Zealand series will be the second T20I series for UAE against a Full Member at home this year following last month’s matches against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, which the hosts lost 2-1.
Emirates Cricket Board General Secretary Mubashshir Usmani said: “We are delighted to host New Zealand, who are one of the top teams in world today, for a T20I series. This series will be a massive opportunity for our players to not only compete against a top team, but to also to learn from some of the best players in the world.
Close relationship
“We are fully committed to the growth and development of UAE cricket and we are thankful to New Zealand Cricket for their support.”
New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive David White: “In terms of the global cricket family, it’s important we keep helping each other, and growing the game on an international scale. NZC has a close relationship with the Emirates Cricket Board; our players are very familiar with the environment, and I know the Black Caps will be looking forward to testing themselves against a competitive UAE team.”
Fixtures:
August 17: UAE vs New Zealand
August 19: UAE vs New Zealand
August 20: UAE vs New Zealand