Rishab Mukherjee Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: UAE Under-19 team recorded a mammoth 355-run victory over Iran and breezed into the semi-final of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Under-19 Western Region tournament at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

It was UAE’s third consecutive victory after impressive victories over Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

UAE Under-19 team, which had qualified for the ICC Under-19 World Cup, displayed their all-round strength by piling up a whopping 408 for seven in 50 overs and then bowling out Iran for a paltry 53 runs in 23.4 overs.

UAE’s Ashwanth Valthapa cracked an unbeaten 100 off 81 balls with six boundaries. After UAE captain and opener Aryan Lakra got run out for 20, opener Osama Hassan went on to hit 97 runs from 55 balls with 16 boundaries. Syed Haider hit 73 runs while Ansh Tandon scored 24. Muhammad Tahir chipped in with 28 runs down the order.

It was a profitable day for Rishab Mukherjee, who destroyed Iran with a five-wicket spell after hitting an unbeaten 15 for the UAE.

Iran surrendered meekly before the tight UAE bowling attack. Only Edris Raeisi, who topscored with 29 runs, reached double figures. Iran crashed from 30 for three to 53 all out when Mukherjee took five wickets, from his 6.4 overs, for just eight runs.