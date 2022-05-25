Dubai: Emirates Cricket Board has today announced the team that will compete in the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 (CWCL2) to be played in Houston, Texas, USA.
“The ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 is a very important series to our overall goals where every win, every point is extremely important as we continue to climb in both the League’s table and ICC ODI (MRF) standings,” said Dr Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket.
“UAE cricket’s men’s (team) have had an exceptionally busy start to the 2022 Cricket World Cup League 2 season, where they played a total of 11 (ODI) matches over a two-month period (February-March) securing seven wins and one draw. A monumental task for any ICC Member — Full or Associate. As a leading Associate Member our board is confident in their overall preparation and fully confident with their strategy for playing to win.”
Clear goal and focus
Robin Singh, Emirates Cricket’s Director of Cricket, said: “Both the USA and Scotland are dangerous on any day they choose, so we expect this will be a true contest. There are a few days to acclimatise (once we land in Texas) and we will be using this time effectively in our preparations. We have a very clear goal and focus with what needs to be achieved from this series.”
The UAE will be departing on May 26 for the CWCL2 series, which is an important qualification vehicle for countries to earn their place in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023, the precursor for inclusion in the ICC Cricket World Cup — India 2023.
The UAE team:
Ahmed Raza (captain), Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind, C P Rizwan, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Alishan Sharafu, Akif Raja and Rahul Bhatia. Reserves; Mohammad Boota, Zawar Farid.
UAE’s schedule:
May 31: UAE v Scotland
June 1: UAE v USA
June 3: UAE v Scotland
June 4: UAE v USA