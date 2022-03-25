Dubai: Avram Glazer and Kiran Kumar Grandhi, owners of their respective teams in the upcoming UAE T20 League, met with Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Chairman of Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) at the Dubai Expo 2020. Glazer is the Chairman of Lancer Capital and Grandhi heads the GMR Group, co-owners of the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.
The two team owners were on a visit to Dubai and caught up with Khalid Al Zarooni, UAE T20 League Chairman and Vice Chairman of ECB along with Mubashshir Usmani, the ECB Secretary General. They visited the USA and India pavilions and were highly impressed with the entire set-up.
Zarooni said in a statement; “We were delighted to welcome Avie and his associates to Dubai. It has always been a pleasure to meet with Kiran who now spends most of his time in Dubai. It was indeed an honour to host them for a meeting with Sheikh Nahyan and take them a tour of Expo 2020’s most impactful pavilions during their brief visit.”
Dr Tayeb Kamali, ECB Board Member and Chairman of ECB Selection Committee said; “It was, indeed, a pleasure to meet with both Avie Glazer and Kiran Kumar.
‘‘We are particularly delighted with our shared vision for the UAE T20 League. With the team owners passion and commitment to premier league cricket, the inaugural season promises to be highly competitive and truly exciting for cricket fans all over the world”.
The UAE T20 League is a professional franchise-based T20 cricket tournament with six franchise teams competing in a 34-match event.