Capri Global, one of India’s leading investment bankers, has made its first foray into cricket by acquiring a franchise in UAE’s T20 league.
Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director of Capri, said: “We are delighted to acquire a franchise in UAE’s T20 league. Our foray into sports franchising allows Capri Global to leverage on the passion that Indian audience has for cricket. We see great synergy coming through this alliance, including a host of exciting moments that are set to elevate the cricketing experience for our Indian audience at the global platform. We believe that the land of opportunity through its sports IP has created an image that accurately depicts what represents the UAE. We wish UAE’s T20 League a very successful season and hope to see them hosting many more in the years to come”.
Khalid Al Zarooni, UAE’s T20 League Chairman and Vice Chairman Emirates Cricket Board, added: “I am very excited to welcome Capri to UAE’s T20 family. To have a partner who is acknowledged as one of India’s leading investment bankers, buying into the UAE’s T20 vision and investing into sports properties with a long term investment perspective is a testament to the strength of UAE’s T20 League’s Business Model and its value proposition to its stakeholders and an ode to the UAE as the destination of choice for global sports events.”
The T20 League is a professional franchise-based cricket tournament with six franchise teams competing in a 34-match event.