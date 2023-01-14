Punishing mood

Sharjah Warriors, electing to field after winning the toss, wilted under the pressure of MI Emirates’ mammoth score. Waseem, opening with England’s Will Smeed, hit back-to-back boundaries off Naveen Ul Haq in the second over and continued in the same fashion despite losing Smeed, who top-edged Chris Woakes to wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Waseem punished fellow UAE bowlers, Junaid Siddiqui and Karthik Meiyappan, and took the score past the 50-run mark. Woakes picked his second wicket forcing Andre Fletcher to edge to wicketkeeper Gurbaz for 22. The pair had put on 47 runs for the second wicket .

Another hard-hitter Pooran joined Waseem and both the batters were unleashing sixes at will, with the UAE opener reaching his half-century in style with one over the mid-wicket fence off Moeen Ali.

Sharjah Warrios' Chris Woakes celebarates a MI Emirates wicket in Abu Dhabi. The England all-rounder's stunning performance went in vain. Image Credit: Supplied

Waseem’ stunning knock came to an end in the 15th over when he hit Nabi to Evin Lewis at deep midwicket for 71. At the end of the 15th over MI Emirates were 151 for 3 with skipper Kieron Pollard joining Pooran.

In the last five overs, MI Emirates scored 53 runs with Pooran on 49 pulling Siddiqui into the hands of Denly at deep mid-wicket. Siddiqui also picked the wicket of Najibullah Zadran. Pollard (22) and Dwayne Bravo (21) put on an unbroken 41-run partnership. Bravo hit the last delivery of the innings from Nabi for a six over long-on to take the score past the 200-run mark.

Early wickets

Chasing a run rate of 10.20, Sharjah opener Evin Lewis got out for a duck playing Fazalhaq Farooqi on to his wicket. One-drop Dawid Malan too fell trapped leg before to the first ball from Farooqi forcing skipper Moeen Ali to face the fifth ball of the second over and avoid a hat-trick.

Then opener Gurbaz and Ali began the damage repair. Gurbaz did majority of the scoring hitting Trent Boult for two successive boundaries and a six in the sixth over. Ali, after adding 49 runs for the third wicket, fell to Bravo hitting into the hands of Fletcher at long-on. Gurbaz too followed, bowled by Bravo for 43 off 31 balls with seven boundaries.

At the halfway mark, Sharjah were 69 for 4 needing another 136 from the last ten overs, The required run rate too rose to 13.60. Imran Tahir clean bowled Tom Kohler-Cadmore for 10, had Joe Denly caught by Pollard at long on for 9, and had Nabi caught behind by Pooran for 3 to ensure MI Emirates a comfortable win. Chris Woakes hit a fighting 62 off 29 balls with nine boundaries and two sixes to delay MI Emirates’ victory.

Hardwork is the key

Speaking about his performance, MI Emirates’ leg-spinner Imran Tahir said: “I work very hard. If I do my homework then I am not worried about anything. I give everything I have every time I represent a team. Hardwork is the key for me. This game has given me a lot and it’s an honour to play for the MI brand.”

The Sharjah Warriors’ all-rounder Chris Woakes said: “The MI Emirates had a better all-round performance than us today. But we'll move forward and, hopefully, put things right in the next game. Imran picked up three wickets and bowled very well for the MI Emirates. His performance was a big difference in the game. We've another game tomorrow in a different venue so we have to adapt quickly.”

Brief scores: