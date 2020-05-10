Wasim Akram, associated with Karachi Kings, a T20 team of Pakistan Super Leagues, watches fast bowler Usman Khan in action during a training session at the ICC Academy. Image Credit: Karachi Kings

Dubai: Wasim Akram, former Pakistan captain and a wizard with the cricket ball, did not pull back any punches when he said T20 cricket does not make good bowlers and there is no option for a budding pacer but to play more first class matches to hone his skills.

“T20 cricket does not make bowlers. Back when we used to play, it was six months playing for the national team and another six months for the county team. Youngsters need to play more first-class cricket to learn bowling,” Akram said on a YouTube channel.

“T20 is amazing, good entertainment, there’s plenty of money involved and I’m all in for the importance of money in a sport and the players. But I don’t judge bowlers on the basis of their T20 performance. I do so on the basis of seeing how they fare in the longer format,” said Akram, who is much sought after to teach the tricks of the trade in franchise leagues all over the world.

Taking a trip down memory lane on the hours of hard work he spent behind his craft, Akram said: ‘‘When I went on first tour (to New Zealand) and got 10 wickets, I realised how amazing it was - playing with your idols, for the country, getting paid and I thought this should go on for 20 years.”

Akram revealed how he fine-tuned his skills during the practice sessions to make life difficult for batsmen. “Very few left-arm pacers used to bowl round the wicket when I started. As a youngster, I thought if I bowl from this side, a different angle will be generated and batsmen will find it tough.

“Those were the things I learned on my own. I picked up the old ball in the nets and tried out things like hiding myself behind the umpire during my run-up. The point is to create doubt in the mind of batsmen and that’s what I wanted to do,” Akram said.