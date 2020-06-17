Kolkata: A Tripura U-19 women's cricketer, Ayanti Reang, was found dead at her residence on Tuesday, Tripura Cricket Association secretary Timir Chanda has confirmed.
"It is really unfortunate. I am still in shock. We don't know the reason for her death but she was perfectly fine till last season. She was very promising," Chanda told IANS from Agartala.
"See we cannot say if she had any family issues or not. We had online classes too and we did not find anything wrong," he added.
Ayanti was the youngest of four siblings. For the past one year, she has been part of Tripura's Under-19 team and also took part in a T20 tournament for the state in U-23 age group.
She hailed from the Reang tribe from Tainani village under Udaipur sub division, which is outside the state capital of Agartala.