Dubai: Top Pakistan cricketers will be in action in the second edition of the T10 League scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has given sanction to current players such as Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malek, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Umar Akmal and Asif Ali along with the legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Sami to play in this shortest format in world cricket.

The organisers of this event had already received a huge boost with more than eight Indian cricketers signing up to play in the tournament.

Announcing the latest developments in the tournament, Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of the league, in the presence of Saadullah Khan, the T10 League Partner and Managing Director, and Col. Arvinder Singh, the newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, and Zayed Abbas of Emirates Cricket Board, said: “Top Pakistan players and Indian cricketers playing in the coming edition is a big breakthrough. Indian cricketers, who never play in leagues outside India, will be in action. With PCB too providing NOC to its players, the next edition will be a fully fledged South Asian League with players from all top Asian countries, including the best Afghanistan players playing in this event.”

To a query from Gulf News as to whether if a Pakistan player picked to play in the Pakistan-New Zealand series can miss out on playing in the T10 league as the dates clash with the second Test match in Dubai, Shaji said: “PCB has confirmed that in case any player named is picked for Tests, another player who is not playing from the list will be allowed as replacement.”

Saadullah, acknowledging PCB’s support, said: “We are thankful to Ehsan Mani, the chairman of PCB, for allowing Pakistan players participation. We will now have a very vibrant exciting event and it will be 12 days of wonderful exciting cricket.”

The participation of India and Pakistan players have also led to many major India and Pakistan brands coming forward as sponsors especially for air time. The organisers also confirmed that all South Africa cricketers will be participating despite their players gearing up for South Africa’s T20 league.

“We will soon be announcing the principal sponsor. We all should be focusing on having another exciting edition of this league, which has the potential to be in the Olympics. We are in the process of creating an ideal environment for every spectator to enjoy the game,” said Singh, who carries with him the experience of being the CEO of Kings XI Punjab and Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League.

Shaji feels that this edition will be bigger with Sony Pictures Networks as its broadcast partners and said: “Through this edition where India and Pakistan players will playing together we will ascertain that cricket should be without boundaries.”