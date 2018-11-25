Just when it looked Pakistan may bat through the day and keep the declaration for first thing in the morning on Monday with some more runs on the board, skipper Sarfraz Ahmad went for it late in the day at 418 for five to put the Kiwi openers under the pump in falling light. However, Jeet Raval (17) and Tom Latham (5) held out well for nine overs to be unseparated at 24 without loss when play was called off two overs earlier due to insufficient light.