New Delhi: It was on November 15, 1989, when India's Sachin Tendulkar and Pakistan's Waqar Younis made their international debuts in the same match.

In the match, Tendulkar was also dismissed by Younis in the first innings on a score of just 15.

Over the years, Tendulkar forged his name in history as the 'greatest batsman of all time' and he also got nicknamed as the 'Master Blaster'.

On the other hand, Younis is regarded as one of the finest bowlers to come out of Pakistan. He also made his name known as one of the most lethal reverse swing bowlers.

Younis called time on his international career in 2003 and he finished with 373 wickets in Tests and 416 scalps in ODIs. He is currently the bowling coach of Pakistan cricket team.

Tendulkar, bid adieu to international cricket in 2013 and to date, he remains the highest run-scorer in both Tests and ODIs. He also has the record for registering most international centuries.

Earlier this year, Tendulkar became the sixth Indian to get inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

The 46-year-old made his debut for India at the age of 16 and immediately became country's favourite cricketer. He aggregated 34,357 runs across formats, which is more than 6,000 runs ahead of the second-placed former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara.