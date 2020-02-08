Sachin Tendulkar will be back in action on Sunday, February 9. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Melbourne: Legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar will face an over from Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry during Sunday’s Big Appeal double-header at the Junction Oval.

While Australia women will take on England in a must-win encounter in the ongoing triangular series, Perry and her teammates will be on hand for the celebrity-laden Bushfire match, a 10-overs-per-side affair.

In the innings break, Perry will bowl an over to Tendulkar with 10 of her Aussie teammates in the field, reports cricket.com.au

Perry, who was named the Women’s Cricketer of the Year for 2019, threw out the challenge on social media on Saturday afternoon via a video message.

“Hey Sachin, it’s awesome to have you out here in Australia supporting the Bushfire match,” she said.

“I know you’re coaching one of the teams but a few of us were sitting around last night chatting and we thought it would be absolutely amazing to see you potentially come out of retirement for one over in the innings break out here at Junction Oval.

“We’d love to have a bowl to you and obviously fetch a few balls from over the boundary that you’ve hit.

“We thought it would be an awesome way to raise a bit more money for the Bushfire Appeal, which I know you’re already doing so much for.

“If you’re at all up for it, we’d love to have you out here - I know there’d be some girls very keen to field some balls that you hit. So let us know, and thanks again for everything.”

Tendulkar, who will coach the Ricky Ponting-led side against Adam Gilchrist-led side in the Bushfire Cricket Bash, responded quickly and accepted the challenge.

Challenge accepted

“Sounds great Ellyse,” said the 46-year-old.

“I would love to go out there and bat an over (much against the advice of my doctor due to my shoulder injury).

“Hope we can generate enough money for this cause, and to get me out there in the middle.”

The Bushfire Cricket Bash will have cricket legends and former players like Brian Lara, Wasim Akram, Courtney Walsh, Yuvraj Singh, Andrew Symonds, Shane Watson, Brad Haddin, Brad Hodge, Brett Lee, Justin Langer, Matthew Hayden, Dan Christian, Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed along with women cricketers like Alex Blackwell, Phoebe Litchfield, Elyse Villani as well as Australian Football League players Luke Hodge and Nick Riewoldt, among others, who will take the field for the cause.