Dharamsala: After Sunday’s match against India, the New Zealand cricket team and their families on Tuesday met Dalai Lama at his residence in McLeodganj, a small and quaint hill station with the snow-clad Dhauladhar range in the background, on the suburbs of Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh.
The Blackcaps will face Australia on Saturday at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium on Saturday. Ahead of the clash, the New Zealand team arrived to meet the Dalai Lama.
Dressed in traditional maroon robes, the Dalai Lama, spent around an hour interacting with players and sharing notes, besides playfully tickling someone’s beard, or patting another gently on the cheek or nose, an expression of his genuine love for others.
Some players sought his blessings. The Dalai Lama enjoyed meeting them, said a functionary in the Dalai Lama’s office.
Dalai Lama also obliged them by allowing them to get themselves photographed with him, he added.
Dalai Lama also shared a picture of his meeting with the Kiwis and wrote on X, "HHDL meeting with players and their families of the New Zealand cricket team at his residence in Dharamsala, HP, India on October 24, 2023."