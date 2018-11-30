“The impact of the new league on cricket-loving public in the UAE is for all to see. While people looked at it rather lightly last time, the quality of players ensured that the intensity of the action also increased this time. Last night, Maratha Arabians scored only 91 but during the chase, they did not give an inch and ensured that the fight went till the last over. At the end of the day, the quality of cricket has to be good if one has to take the league seriously,” Hussain observed.