Dubai: Channel 2 Group Corporation, holding multiple audio rights of cricket, and FunAsia Network (BIG 106.2 & talk 100.3), a premier entertainment and media group, and Accu Global proudly announce their partnership as the official broadcast partners for the highly anticipated Super 11 Fantasy League Asia Cup.
Channel 2 Group Corporation, the Global Audio Rights Holder of the Super 11 Fantasy League Asia Cup, in collaboration with the FunAsia Network presents live ball by ball coverage on BIG 106.2 & talk 100.3. As part of this partnership, BIG 106.2 and talk 100.3 are the official radio broadcasters of the tournament, providing live coverage and expert analysis, enhancing the cricket experience for listeners and fans. This innovative approach to broadcasting ensures that fans can stay connected to the action, no matter where they are.
Renowned cricket expert Charu Sharma will lead the commentary team of UAE voices, bringing his insights and knowledge of the game to the audience.
“We are thrilled to join forces with FunAsia Network to bring the Super 11 Fantasy League Asia Cup to our viewers and listeners,” said Ajay Sethi, Chairman of the Channel 2 Group Corporation. “With our combined efforts, we aim to provide an unmatched listening experience, delivering the excitement of the tournament right into the home and hearts of cricket enthusiasts.”
Pratik Mehta Managing Director of the Fun Asia Network, said: “We are excited to partner with Channel 2 Group Corporation for this prestigious tournament. Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of fans of the UAE, and through our collaboration, we are committed to delivering a top-class broadcast that captures the essence of the Asia Cup.”
The Super 11 Fantasy League Asia Cup begins on Wednesday with world No 1 Pakistan taking on minnows Nepal in Multan.