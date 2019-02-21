Sharjah: Multan Sultans are struggling to discover winning ways. They have only won one match out of the three they have played so far in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
After Multan’s defeat to Quetta Gladiators by eight wickets on Wednesday night, their star opening batsman Shan Masood revealed that his team are not under pressure and will stage a comeback.
“The early stages of the tournament are more about getting the combination right,” said Masood.
“It is about players finding good touch and knowing what is the right sort of combination. The crucial part of the tournament comes towards the end and that is where you want to get momentum going into the final few games, making sure you qualify and then when you go into the eliminators, you want momentum at that stage I don’t think we will be too disappointed but it is good to sort of have setbacks early on in the tournament because it gives you the chance to bounce back up and come back stronger.”
Masood and his partner James Vince had given a quick start of 35 runs in just 3.5 overs against Quetta but lost the momentum with only his skipper Shoaib Malek cracking a half-century. “We were looking for 180 at the end,” said Masood. “We had got a good platform at the start. The captain played really well and we had finishers too but sometimes it is T20 cricket and it happens.
“It is a bit frustrating when you get decent starts but fail to convert them. The aim is to convert them and give the team a stable platform for a decent first ten overs. So it is a bit frustrating not going on and scoring more runs but I look forward to the next time. The good thing about this PSL is that games come thick and fast and it gives you an opportunity to get back and keep going.”
Friday’s Sharjah matches: Multan v Lahore 3.30pm; Islamabad v Peshawar 8pm