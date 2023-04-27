London: England fast bowler Stuart Broad wants the team to replicate the success of the 2005 Ashes series when they host Australia in the summer and inspire fans across the country.

England regained the famous urn for the first time in 18 years in 2005 with a 2-1 series victory, which is widely rated among the team’s greatest achievements in the longest format.

“I just want the whole series to grip the nation and inspire kids the way 2005 did,” Broad told the Daily Mail on Wednesday.

“I want our players to take positive options at all times and if there’s a day we get bowled out for a 100, it is what it is. As long as the next day we come back with the same intent and become even more aggressive and entertain even more.”

Breath of fresh air

England have won 10 of their last 12 Tests under captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon “Baz” McCullum, with their high-risk, high-reward ‘Bazball’ style proving both entertaining and successful.

Broad, 36, said the new approach has been a “breath of fresh air”.

“The mindset of the group and what Baz has brought in is that the result’s irrelevant. It’s entertainment we’re here for,” Broad added.

“I think the biggest compliment I can give is that part of me wishes I was 23. Part of me wishes I was learning my trade in this environment. I learnt under Andy Flower who made me a pretty tough cricketer and strong character…

Covid restrictions

“But imagine being Harry Brook now and coming in with that freedom and backing? There will be lots of Test cricketers from the 90s wishing they’d had this sort of backing.”

Broad claims Australia’s Ashes victory in 2021-22 does not count in his mind because Covid-19 restrictions made it impossible to function normally during the series.

Australia powered to a 4-0 win on home turf against England, but Broad feels the strict coronavirus regulations left the visitors dealing with an unfair disadvantage.

“Nothing was harsher than the last Ashes series. But in my mind I don’t class that as a real Ashes,” Broad told the Daily Mail on Thursday.

“The definition of Ashes cricket is elite sport with lots of passion and players at the top of their game.

“Nothing about that series was high level performance because of the Covid restrictions.

“The training facilities, the travel, not being able to socialise. I’ve written it off as a void series.”

Ultra-aggressive template

Broad doesn’t believe Australia are suited to emulate the ultra-aggressive template that England have used in their revival.

“It would be great for us if Australia try to take us on at our own game. If we can get them playing in a slightly different style they could make mistakes and that would be brilliant for us,” Broad said.

“Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja are all guys who like to bat time and accumulate. So if we can nibble away at them and just get them thinking, ‘Why are we not scoring quicker? Why are we not moving the game forward?’.